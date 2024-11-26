THE NEW 2025 LINCOLN AVIATOR IS A SANCTUARY IN MOTION

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Offering enhanced comfort and effortless performance, Aviator – in Reserve and Presidential trim – delivers an elevated personalized driving experience.

Aviator integrates intuitive and driver assist features for a more connected and stress-free journey. Boasting a refreshed design inside and out with a sleek, aerodynamic exterior and a meticulously crafted cabin.

Riyadh, KSA,November 2024 – Lincoln has announced the arrival of the new Lincoln Aviator, a multiple award-winning luxurious three-row SUV, to the Middle East.Captivating both inside and out, the highly anticipated vehicle has been meticulously crafted for connoisseurs of refinement, inviting all who enter to a first-class sanctuary of gliding comfort complemented by effortless performance, building on Aviator's unmatched legacy of design, fit, and finish.

Refined Exterior Refresh:

The new 2025 Aviator's redesigned front end makes a powerful first impression. A refreshed signature Lincoln grille flows seamlessly into the newly designed LED headlamps, creating a striking visual. With its sleek, aerodynamic profile and refreshed exterior styling cues, it comes to the region in two distinct trims, Reserve and Presidential. Including an expanded offering of glare free high beams, a redesigned hood, front fascia, and stylish wheels, the design refinements amplify the Aviator's elegant presence. The Lincoln Embrace signature lighting adds yet another layer of refinement with an illuminated Lincoln star on the grille and sequential light strip animation. The new Lincoln Aviator boasts a striking presence whether by night or day.

Understated Interior Elegance:

Sliding inside, passengers are greeted by a cabin that showcases Lincoln class, with fresh, new interior themes for 2025 that exude sophistication and tranquility. Premium leather seating, available in a variety of rich new color themes, envelop occupants in luxury, where both driver and front passenger can enjoy the added repose of 30-way Perfect Position seats with Active Motion® massage.The spacious interior offers ample legroom in all three rows, with heated and ventilated seats for both the first and second rows. The seven-seater Reserve trim adds power tip-and-slide release for the second-row bench, while the six-seater Presidential trim boasts captain chairs with full rear console and panoramic roof controls. The 50/50 PowerFoldTM split bench third-row seats also provide effortless cargo versatility, perfect for transporting large items.

Gliding Power and Precision:

Under the hood, the 2025 Aviator boasts a standard twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, generating an impressive 400 horsepower and 563 Nm of torque, seamlessly delivered through a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. Five distinct drive modes – Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery, and Deep Conditions – allow drivers to tailor the Aviator's performance to their preference, satisfying a desire for a more engaging and sporty driving experience while ensuring confident handling in all driving conditions.For even greater comfort and convenience on longer journeys, the Aviator offers adaptive cruise control, and Air Glide adaptive suspension with dynamic lower entry, enhancing ride quality further, providing a smooth, controlled, and gliding experience.

Technology with a Human Touch:

The 2025 Aviator is equipped with an array of advanced technologies designed to enhance every journey and minimize driving stress. Simple tasks are taken care of effortlessly so that the occupants can focus on the things most important to them, while the Lincoln Digital Experience – including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility – brings advanced customization and convenience to the drive. A 12.4-inch LCD color display instrument cluster provides a clear customizable digital interface for drivers, while the distraction-free Head-Up Display projects key driving information onto the windshield, keeping the driver's focus on the road ahead.An expanded 13.2-inch center screen anchors an Lincoln-specific digital interface design, enhancing the intuitive and personalized in-cabin experience now allowing second-row passengers to orchestrate their own audio experience thanks to the new rear audio control screen. The Revel® Ultima® 3D Audio System, with 28 strategically placed speakers, transforms the cabin into a concert-like experience on wheels, boosted by enhanced charging capabilities including USB ports in all three rows and wireless charging pad for stress-free connectivity throughout the journey.

Reassuring Safety Features:

Safety comes as standard with the new Lincoln Aviator, packed with the latest technology and features. The Lincoln Co-Pilot 360TM Drive 2.0 offers a comprehensive upgraded suite of driver-assist technologies, including Pre-Collision Assist and Intersection Assist for added peace of mind and confidence on the road, complementing Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert, an advanced Lane Keeping System, 360-degree camera, Reverse Brake Assist, front/rear parking sensors, and Evasive Steering Assist. Auto high beams, too, and adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps adapt to changing road conditions for optimal visibility.

The Complete Package:

Providing a perfect escape from the world outside, the 2025 Lincoln Aviator is a sanctuary in motion that guarantees comfort, regardless of the outside environment. An interior taking luxury to new heights, where both passengers and drivers feel cared for, blended with the imposing presence of uncompromising design, and the poise of perfected superior power, Aviator both soothes and excites.“The Lincoln Aviator is the embodiment of luxury born from the boundless allure of flight, and has proved popular since its arrival in 2020,” said Andrew Gregory, Marketing Director, Ford Middle East.“With the 2025 Aviator, we've elevated the luxurious Lincoln line-up even higher and are excited for our discerning customers to experience its captivating exterior design lines, interior roominess and ample power giving rise to the feeling of flight.”

About Lincoln:

The Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match.