Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority And AD Ports Group Host Open Day For Social Support Programme Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA), in collaboration with AD Group, a leading global facilitator of trade, industry, and logistics services, organised an open day at its headquarters for beneficiaries of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Programme. The event aimed to engage beneficiaries with AD Ports Group's new training programme titled“Nawras,” which is specifically designed to develop the skills of Emiratis and prepare them for executive roles in operations at the commercial ports managed by the Group.

The open day is part of the ADSSA's efforts to establish a social safety network for beneficiary families across Abu Dhabi Emirate and create a lasting positive impact through a comprehensive approach. This approach aims to ensure a dignified life for low-income families by promoting positive participation and fostering family stability and financial independence. These goals are achieved through partnership and integration with various entities that support beneficiary families, provide job empowerment opportunities, and assist family members in joining the workforce.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration between ADSSA and AD Ports Group under the“Nawras” programme spanning 18 to 24 months, the open day targeted 50 individuals from families benefiting from the Authority's programmes, to engage beneficiaries who meet the eligibility requirements and standards of the“Nawras” programme, according to the role they will be assigned to and the progress they achieve in three key areas: supervision, operations, and management. At the beginning of the programme, trainees sign an initial one-year training contract, and upon successful completion of first-year requirements, they transition to a permanent employment contract with AD Ports Group.





Commenting on the event, His Excellency Qasem Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Beneficiary Affairs Sector at SSA, said:“The Authority operates within a unique network of partners that allows us to collaborate and align efforts to create sustainable social impact, promoting the principles of cooperation and partnership to support the quality of life and financial independence of families in Abu Dhabi. Through the 'Nawras' training programme at AD Ports Group, this opportunity has a positive impact on the beneficiaries' lives and enhances the living standards of their families.”

Captain Saif Al Muhairi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said:“In line with our efforts to realize the vision of our wise leadership, AD Ports Group aims to empower UAE nationals and develop their skills through the 'Nawras' training programme. This supports our mission to employ highly qualified Emirati talent across the ports, industrial zones, and logistics supply chain sectors. Our collaboration with SSA will undoubtedly support beneficiaries of social support in Abu Dhabi, guiding them into a new chapter in their professional journey. Through this innovative programme, we aim to prepare them for executive roles that will benefit our operations and contribute to family and social stability in Abu Dhabi.”

During the open day held at SSA headquarters, the participating beneficiaries were introduced to key operations of AD Ports Group, its facilities, and the“Nawras” training programme, along with guidelines to ensure the trainees' integration into the work environment.

About Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA):

Established in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA) is the entity responsible for providing social support to Emirati families across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It aims to create a sustainable positive impact through an integrated approach centered on providing a robust social safety net for beneficiary families. ADSSA's services include offering social financial support, enhancing financial literacy, assisting beneficiaries in obtaining job opportunities, as well as providing marriage loans and maternity leave support for Emirati women working in the private sector as part the Emirati Family Growth Support Program.

The Authority implements its programs based on four key strategic objectives including the provision of appropriate support to all those in need, the empowerment of beneficiaries, the protection of vulnerable groups, and the implementation of highly efficient and effective operations. Through its empowerment programs, ADSSA plays an effective role in raising awareness about the importance of sound financial planning and achieving a sustainable financial lifestyle. It also conducts specialized social and financial studies that provide insights into the current and future perspectives of social realities affecting the most deserving families requiring support in Abu Dhabi.

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world's premier facilitators of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group's vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate's economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group's portfolio comprises 33 terminals, with a presence in over 50 countries, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.