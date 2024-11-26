Big 5'S Liveable Cities Summit To Showcase Award-Winning Architecture And Design Talent From American University Of Sharjah

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) American University of Sharjah's (AUS) College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD) will present Crafting the Future: CAAD at Big 5, a curated at the Liveable Cities Summit, part of Big 5 Global in Dubai, from November 26–28. The exhibition will be located at stand No- Z6 F70 and showcase cutting-edge projects from AUS' award-winning Design Build Initiative alongside work from Six Degrees, CAAD's annual exhibition of its architecture, design and urban planning graduates to thousands of visitors attending Big 5-one of the world's leading construction industry events.

Tailored to industry professionals, Crafting the Future: CAAD at Big 5 will provide a unique opportunity to explore the latest innovations and ideas emerging from the UAE's next generation of architecture and design talent. Featured works include a sampling of talent from CAAD's architecture and interior design programs, as well as faculty research and projects from AUS' award-winning Design Build Initiative-which is unique to the region and offers students a holistic studio experience.

“The exhibition at the Liveable Cities Summit highlights the exceptional work from our students, alumni and faculty, demonstrating the breadth of talent and creativity that defines CAAD,” said Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril, Dean of the College of Architecture, Art and Design.“This is a fantastic opportunity for our students and faculty to engage with industry leaders and showcase their innovative approaches to urban design, sustainability and livability. We are grateful to Big 5 for providing us with this high-profile platform.”





The exhibition features a broad range of creative solutions addressing key challenges of urbanization, sustainability and livability. It includes groundbreaking designs that reflect CAAD's commitment to pushing the boundaries of architecture and design, providing insights into the future of cities from the perspectives of its most recent graduates.

AUS faculty members from the Department of Architecture will contribute to panels and discussions at both the Liveable Cities Summit and Everything Architecture, two key conferences within Big 5 Global. At Liveable Cities, Associate Professor Jason Carlow will present Compact Urbanism: Designing for Density in the 21st Century, while Professor Jerry Kolo will discuss Revolutionizing Urban Planning: The Role of Tech Companies in Shaping Future Cities. At Everything Architecture, Associate Professor Camilo Cerro will explore The Technological Transformation of Architectural Spaces. Additionally, Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, AUS Trustee and Founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, will present Archiving the Last Boomtown as part of the Liveable Cities Lightning Talks: Creating Readiness for the Future Together series.“The inclusion of CAAD's exhibition at the Liveable Cities Summit is not only a testament to the caliber of AUS student and faculty work, but also a reflection of the international recognition that CAAD has earned for its academic rigor and creative output over the past 25 years,” said Al-Qassemi.“Being invited to showcase at Big 5 provides AUS graduates with the exposure and recognition they deserve, paving the way for them to contribute to the global conversation about the future of cities worldwide.”

About AUS:

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.