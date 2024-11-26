Iraq's Prime Minister Meets With Secretary-General Of The Digital Cooperation Organization To Discuss Opportunities For Mutual Cooperation

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) H.E. Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Prime of the Republic of Iraq and Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), met to discuss ways of cooperation to support Iraq's digital transformation plan. They also discussed Iraq's digital transformation journey as part of a comprehensive strategy for digital business and artificial intelligence (AI). The strategy focuses on building human capabilities so that young people can contribute effectively to the growth of the Iraqi digital economy.











Iraq is undergoing a digital transformation aimed at fostering sustainable infrastructure and economic progress. Through initiatives like the Digital Space Iraq Forum, held in November 2024, the nation is prioritizing investing in human capital and adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to build a comprehensive digital economy.

H.E. Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani emphasized that his government has established the foundations for digital transformation. He further highlighted Iraq's ability to develop and achieve tangible progress in this sector. Additionally, he expressed openness to cooperate with DCO in identifying projects that serve Iraq within the framework of digital transformation.





Secretary-General, Deemah AlYahya commended Iraq's progress in the digital sector and Its orientation is towards investing in human capabilities and developing digital skills, which will be the main driver for the growth of the digital economy in Iraq.

Since its inception in November 2020, DCO has been at the forefront of global efforts to enhance the digital economy by promoting policies and initiatives that prioritize inclusivity, innovation, and sustainable growth. Key programs such as the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) and the Digital FDI Initiative have paved the way for international digital cooperation, facilitated cross-border cooperation, and supported entrepreneurs and businesses within Member States.

The Digital Cooperation Organization brings together 16 Member States, collectively representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35. It is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the accelerated growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all.

The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 16 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – collectively representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO's vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business, and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.

In pursuit of the Member States' common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of the digital economy.

The DCO's key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.