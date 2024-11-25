Kuwait Army Brass Band Performs Musical Show As Part Of Gulf Weeks Activities

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Khaled Al-Jalis KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) - The Kuwaiti Brass organized on Monday an outstanding national musical show at the 360 Mall, as part of the Gulf Weeks activities coinciding with the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit due in the State of Kuwait on December 1. Visitors to the mall enjoyed the musical show played on national anthem and of songs about Arabian Gulf relations. (end) kmd

