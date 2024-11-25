Stickler First With Live Commerce Analytics App in TikTok Shop App Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Optimization offers TikTok Shop Live sellers viewer insights to boost sales

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stickler today announced its launch as the first – and only – Live Selling Analytics in the TikTok Shop App Store.

With TikTok Shop rapidly expanding its global footprint in live commerce, Stickler's app sets a new standard for data-driven optimization, enabling brands, agencies and sellers to scale their live selling with ease and at very low cost. Stickler's solution also supports every local language where TikTok Shop operates to empower sellers worldwide by providing unparalleled insights into their live stream performance.

"We've tracked over 100,000 hours of Live Commerce and understand the best practices of live selling and what makes it work. We're very happy to partner with TikTok Shop to release our technology through the App Store to help merchants in the U.S. when going live on TikTok Shop," said Stickler founder and CEO Fionn Hyndman.

TikTok Shop guards its total retail sales closely, but Hyndman said he expects TikTok Shop will be delivering over $3 billion a month in GMV in the U.S. over November and December, and the number of live streams and session length should increase 30-60%, month-on-month.

"We think it's safe to say that clients who go live are seeing it generate a return," Hyndman said. "Very few sellers are optimizing their live selling for TikTok's algorithm or the consumer. They need a tool like Stickler to give them the insight they lack. Insights drive effectiveness. Effectiveness drives results. And results drive spend. It has always been that way."

TikTok Shop's Product Lead noted Stickler's app is the "best-in-class product that I've seen so far on the market when it comes to serving a global market and the challenges and nuances that come with Eastern and Western markets."

Hyndman and team have been offering Stickler's custom app to brands in Southeast Asia since 2023, working with some of the region's leading traditional and direct-to-consumer brands. The Stickler live-selling app is now available now in the U.S. TikTok Shop App Store and across all TikTok Shop markets globally through custom application.

STICKLER FACT SHEET

Founded in 2022, Stickler is a software-as-a-service platform focused on live commerce optimization. Stickler combines cutting-edge analytics with scalable optimization tools. Its three flagship products –Stickler, LiveScope, and LiveStage – empower brands to maximize their live selling results efficiently and effectively.

Key Features of Stickler's TikTok Shop Integration



Exclusive Analytics for Live Selling:

Stickler is the only platform providing comprehensive analytics for TikTok live streams, capturing video, audio and engagement metrics.



Auto-Reporting:

Automatically generates detailed post-stream reports, including sales data, audience engagement and actionable insights.



Real-Time Monitoring:

Seamlessly connects to clients' TikTok Shop accounts to capture every stream and track likes, comments, shares, follows, and gifts.



Host and Messaging Analysis:

Transcribes audio to identify impactful host actions, promotions, and messaging that resonate-or have a negative affect.

Multi-Market and Multi-Language Support:

Fully operational in every TikTok Shop market, with tailored support for local languages and cultural nuances.

Why Live Commerce Analytics & Optimization Matter

As live commerce emerges as a ascendent form of online retail, TikTok Shop continues to lead with its innovative approach to engaging consumers and selling through a marketplace that is more similar to Amazon than Meta. Stickler amplifies this success by equipping sellers with the tools to:



Understand What Drives Sales:

Correlate host actions, promotions and offers with spikes in engagement and revenue.



Protect Brand Safety:

Detect any messaging misalignments to safeguard brand reputation.

Improve ROI:

Use actionable insights from Stickler's analytics to optimize future streams.

Stickler's Unique Selling Points

Stickler was built to address the complexities of live commerce at scale. Its integration with TikTok Shop's App Store means brands and sellers can – for the first time – access real-time, actionable insights to optimize their live streams across markets. No more guesswork – just data-driven decisions to drive engagement, sales, and ROI.

Many companies, brands and prominent sellers have told Stickler they don't understand this new way of going live via TikTok. Looking at available data, most successful brands go live for many more hours on TikTok Live than on other platforms. Stickler has cracked the best, most-effective way to optimize customer engagements and is making it globally available for sellers in every local language where TikTok Shop operates across 10 countries and markets.

About Stickler Pte Ltd

Stickler is a Live Commerce (Live Selling) enablement platform. We work with brands, creators, agencies and ecommerce companies to help them scale Live Commerce. We help manage the work flow and optimisation and help sellers do more with less resource. We don't believe in multi-streaming, we believe in being as effective as possible when you do stream. We are a multi-platform tool, designed with sellers at heart, aiming to make their Life, and their Lives easier

