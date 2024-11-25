Integris Composites Produces Armor For Boeing MH-139A Grey Wolf Rotorcraft

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing's recent delivery of the first MH-139A Grey Wolf production aircraft to the U.S. Air Force is a milestone for both Boeing and Integris Composites, Inc .

In 2018, Boeing was selected as the prime contractor with Leonardo as an original equipment to develop the MH-139A aircraft that will provide improved capabilities and greater flexibility than the UH-1N Huey. This icon of military aviation since the Vietnam War is used by the Air Force to protect America's intercontinental missile bases. On Aug. 5, 2024, Boeing announced delivery of the first production vehicle fitted with armor from Integris.

For Integris Composites, this delivery marks the realization of a strategic goal established in 2015 - to be a credentialed Tier One supplier to aerospace manufacturers.

"This event signifies the culmination of a nine-year journey," said Andrew Bonham, president of Integris Composites, Inc. "Our European business was previously established as a global aerospace supplier. In 2015, our U.S. management team set the goal of attaining Tier One supplier status with OEM aviation companies and U.S. Department of Defense decision-makers. By 2017, we achieved AS9100 certification, a vital credential for aerospace companies, ensuring compliance with stringent quality and safety standards," Bonham explained.

"Then in 2018, Boeing awarded us a contract to develop and engineer the MH-139A armor system. Development, design, and qualification work with Boeing, and Research, Development, Test and Evaluation aircraft with the Air Force followed. Now, thanks to a follow-on contract with Boeing, we are manufacturing the armor kits for the production aircraft," explained David Cordova, chief commercial officer.

Integris Composites, Inc. has become a credentialed Tier One supplier to aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and prime defense contractors. "Besides Boeing, we have contracts with Bell Flight, Airbus, Velocity Systems, QinetiQ, Battelle Memorial Institute, Mack Defense, American Rheinmetall Vehicles, and the Air Force Institute of Technology," said Cordova.

"Achieving Tier One aerospace supplier status enhances our already strong business and solidifies our reputation as a trusted provider of ballistic armor systems for vehicles, aviation, and personnel. These systems offer critical protection for personnel operating in hostile environments such as warfighters, tactical security personnel and elite law enforcement units," Cordova continued.

"Integris Composites produces the most advanced strength-to-weight-ratio in armor for military organizations throughout the world," Cordova continued. Last year Integris Composites became the new name for TenCate Advanced Armour, a global company founded in Europe 30 years ago.

