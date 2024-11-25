Hornblower Group Appoints Eric Assam As Senior Vice President Of Revenue Management And Merchandising

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornblower Group today announced that Eric Assam has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Merchandising. Reporting to CEO Mike Flaskey, Assam will oversee the strategic direction of Hornblower Group's revenue management efforts, including pricing, merchandising, loyalty programs, inventory management and strategies, with a focus on driving revenue growth in alignment with the company's core business objectives.



Assam brings a wealth of experience in revenue management and operational efficiency to Hornblower Group. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President at Capital Vacations, where he was instrumental in developing and executing key revenue-driving initiatives. Under his leadership, Capital Vacations experienced remarkable growth, increasing contract revenue from $32 million in 2018 to an estimated $285 million in 2023 and Volume Per Guest from $2,500 in 2018 to over $4,000 by the end of 2022. In addition, his work in revitalizing the Capital Club loyalty program resulted in an 80% increase in occupancy during off-peak periods.



"Eric has a proven track record of shaping successful revenue strategies for major hospitality companies, and I'm thrilled that he is bringing his talents to our team," Flaskey said. "He is incredibly accomplished at tailoring experiences to meet customer needs and enhance loyalty-this expertise will be pivotal in helping us meet our ambitious long-term goals for Hornblower Group."



Before his tenure at Capital Vacations, Assam spent eight years at Diamond Resorts, where he was a key player in elevating the company's industry position from the top 15-20 to number 3 by 2015. His efforts also led to improved customer service metrics, including a reduction in call center answer times and dropped calls, while boosting ancillary revenues by 50%.



"I'm thrilled to be joining Hornblower Group to build on the company's amazing portfolio of experiences," Assam said. "I look forward to joining the talented team to execute innovative and customer-focused strategies as we look to expand our global footprint."



Assam, who will sit in Hornblower Group's Orlando office, also held various sales and marketing roles at Wyndham Vacation Ownership for nearly two decades. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing and organizational development from the University of Colorado.



About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours and food tours) and ferry and transportation services. City Experiences, Hornblower Group's premier experience division, offers land- and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism, and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers a dozen countries and territories, over 50 U.S. cities and serves more than 20 million guests annually. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. Majority ownership of Hornblower is with funds managed by investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP). For more information, visit hornblowercorp .



