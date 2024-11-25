Hypochlorous Acid Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 7.8 Bn By 2033, At 4.6% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The hypochlorous acid is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by growing demand for safe disinfectants, innovations in formulations, and increased regulatory support. The focus on eco-friendly products and hygiene will further propel its adoption across many sectors, like healthcare, food processing, and personal care, making it a key player in the disinfection industry. New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview According to Dimension Market Research , the Hypochlorous Acid Market size is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2033. When chlorine dissolves in water, it forms hypochlorous acid, a weak acid known for its oxidizing & antimicrobial properties. Commonly utilized in the food & beverage industry, water treatment, and medicinal applications, hypochlorous acid effectively attacks bacteria, viruses, and fungi while being non-toxic and carcinogenic. Its most frequent derivatives are sodium & calcium hypochlorite, both potent bactericidal agents. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: The US Overview The Hypochlorous Acid Market in the US is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% over its forecast period. The hypochlorous acid market in the U.S. provides growth opportunities in healthcare, driven by the demand for effective, safe disinfectants. Innovations in formulation and eco-friendly products improve market potential, while strict sanitation regulations boost adoption in food processing and public health. However, challenges like the compound's short shelf life and potential corrosiveness at high concentrations may hinder broader applications. Important Insights

The Hypochlorous Acid Market is expected to grow by USD 7.8 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 4.6%.

The sodium hypochlorite segment is set to get the largest share of the Hypochlorous Acid Market in 2024.

As an application, the water treatment segment will be leading the market in 2024.

Medical segment is anticipated to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Hypochlorous Acid Market. North America is predicted to have a 43.7% revenue share in the Global Hypochlorous Acid market in 2024. Global Hypochlorous Acid Market: Trends

Increased Use in Personal Care Products : There's a major trend of incorporating hypochlorous acid into personal care items, like skincare and wound care products, due to its antibacterial and soothing properties.

Rise of Eco-Friendly Disinfectants : The need for environmentally friendly disinfectants has driven, leading to more hypochlorous acid products being marketed as safe, non-toxic alternatives to traditional chemicals.

Advancements in Delivery Systems : Developments in the delivery mechanisms for hypochlorous acid, like sprays and wipes, improve its convenience and effectiveness for consumers and businesses. Regulatory Approvals and Endorsements : The higher regulatory approvals for hypochlorous acid applications, mainly in food safety and healthcare, are promoting its adoption and confidence in its efficacy. Hypochlorous Acid Market: Competitive Landscape The global hypochlorous acid market is highly competitive, with various companies looking to enhance their presence. Players are innovating by developing advanced hypochlorous acid formulations to meet growing demands in sectors like healthcare, water treatment, and food processing, which feature both established firms and new entrants, driven by strict regulations and growing consumer preferences for safe, eco-friendly disinfectants. Some of the major players in the market include BASF, Lonza, Lenntech BV, Nouryon, Ultrapure HOCL, and more. Some of the prominent market players:

BASF

Lonza

Lenntech BV

Nouryon

Ultrapure HOCL

Tosh Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

JCI Jones Chemicals

HASA Inc

AGC Chemicals Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at Hypochlorous Acid Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.2 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 7.8 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 4.6% The US Market Size (2024) USD 2.0 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 43.7% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The global hypochlorous acid market is segmented by end users, like medical, personal care, food and beverages, and others. The medical sector is expected to dominate the market due to hypochlorous acid's remarkable antibacterial properties & safety for human use. It effectively treats many conditions, mainly in dermatology, where it alleviates skin issues like acne and dermatitis. In addition, it acts as a disinfectant and eye wash in ophthalmic care, preventing infections and ensuring cleanliness before surgeries. These applications drive growth in the healthcare segment.

Hypochlorous Acid Market Segmentation

By Type



Sodium Hypochlorite

Calcium Hypochlorite Others

By Application



Water Treatment

Food Processing

Commercial Cleaning

Wound Management Others

By End User



Medical

Personal Care

Food & Beverages Others

Global Hypochlorous Acid Market: Driver



Rising Demand for Effective Disinfectants : The growing need for potent & safe disinfectants in many sectors, mainly in healthcare and food processing, is driving market growth.

Innovations in Formulation and Delivery : Development in hypochlorous acid formulations & delivery systems improves effectiveness, making them more appealing to consumers and industries.

Regulatory Support : Strict sanitation regulations & guidelines promote the usage of hypochlorous acid in food processing and public health, promoting adoption across multiple industries. Consumer Preference for Eco-Friendly Products : The rise in awareness and demand for environmentally friendly and non-toxic disinfectants are boosting the market for hypochlorous acid, aligning with sustainable practices.

Global Hypochlorous Acid Market: Restraints



Short Shelf Life : Hypochlorous acid has a limited shelf life, which can impact its storage and usability, potentially creating waste and lowering consumer confidence.

Corrosiveness at High Concentrations : At lower concentrations, hypochlorous acid can be corrosive, limiting its applications in certain settings and demanding careful handling.

Market Competition : The presence of various alternative disinfectants may develop intense competition, challenging hypochlorous acid's market share and pricing. Lack of Awareness : Limited awareness among consumers and businesses about the benefits & applications of hypochlorous acid can impact its broad adoption.

Global Hypochlorous Acid Market: Opportunities



Expansion in Emerging Markets : The increase in industrialization and better hygiene awareness in emerging markets provides many opportunities for hypochlorous acid adoption in various sectors.

Development of New Applications : Developments in hypochlorous acid formulations can create new applications, like in agriculture, food safety, and personal care, broadening their market potential.

Increased Focus on Health and Hygiene : The current focus on health and hygiene, mainly post-pandemic, develops a favorable environment for hypochlorous acid products in healthcare and sanitation. Partnerships and Collaborations : Partnerships with industries like food processing, healthcare, and cleaning services can support manufacturers to enhance their product offerings and reach a broad customer base.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global hypochlorous acid market in 2024, accounting for 43.7% and experiencing significant growth, which is due to strict regulatory standards, a focus on hygiene, and the adoption of advanced disinfection technologies. Regulations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ensure effective sanitation in food processing, while healthcare laws promote modern disinfection in hospitals. Further, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow steadily, driven by industrial applications in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, mainly in water treatment and the introduction of new hypochlorous acid-based disinfectants.





By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Hypochlorous Acid Market



September 2024: EcoloxTech announced that its eco-friendly hypochlorous acid (HOCL) disinfection systems have been proven effective against the monkeypox virus.

September 2024: Minimalist introduced its latest innovation: HOCL Skin Relief Spray 150 PPM, which is naturally produced in the body as a part of the body's immune response to fight off bacteria & infection and soothe irritated skin.

October 2023: SpectrumX announced that at IP2023, the annual conference for the Infection Prevention Society (IPS), in Liverpool, the company will be showcasing its game-changing, alcohol-free hand sanitizer product. May 2023: Advancing Eyecare unveiled that the company build a distribution agreement with Pure&Clean, as it will add the Pure&Clean Vision hypochlorous acid product line, like Pure&Clean Vision's Daily Lid Cleanse, Gel and Drops, Hand Prep, and Equipment & Surface Prep to complement their current portfolio of ophthalmic solutions.

