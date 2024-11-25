Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 27.5 Bn By 2033, At 8.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Post Anaesthesia Care Unit device (PACU) is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by technological developments, increasing outpatient surgeries, and a focus on patient safety. The growth of telemedicine and remote monitoring will improve recovery processes, while the need for portable and user-friendly devices will expand, mainly in home care settings and emerging markets. New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview : The Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market size is expected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2033. Post-anesthesia care unit device is a device that looks into the patient's vitals during surgeries or post-surgeries when anaesthesia is administered. It helps monitor the temperature, blood pressure, oxygen levels, and heartbeat rate. These devices are placed in the anesthesia care unit when patients are admitted after the surgery. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

The US Overview The Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market in the US is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% over its forecast period. The U.S. PACU device market provides growth opportunities through developments in telemedicine and remote monitoring, enhancing post-operative care. The growth in outpatient surgeries drives the demand for portable devices, while regulatory support promotes investment. However, high costs of specialized devices limit adoption, mainly among smaller healthcare providers facing budget constraints, despite the increasing focus on patient safety and surgical procedures. Important Insights

The Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market is expected to grow by USD 27.5 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 8.1%.

Patient monitoring device segment is expected to dominate Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market in 2024.

The post-surgical care segment as an application is expected to be leading the market in 2024.

Hospital segment is expected to get the biggest revenue share in 2024 in the Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market. North America is predicted to have a 41.9% share of revenue share in the Global Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) in 2024. Global Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market: Trends

Integration of AI and Machine Learning : The utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning in PACU devices is growing, enhancing patient monitoring capabilities and predictive analytics for better recovery management.

Wireless and Portable Devices : There is a major trend towards the development of wireless and portable PACU devices, allowing easier mobility for patients and more flexible monitoring options in various care settings.

Emphasis on Patient-Centric Solutions : A rise in focus on patient-centric care is driving the design of PACU devices that prioritize comfort, usability, and personalized recovery experiences. Enhanced Data Analytics : The major use of data analytics in PACU devices allows for real-time insights into patient conditions, enhancing decision-making and care strategies for healthcare providers. Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market: Competitive Landscape The Post Anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU) devices market is highly competitive, driven by the need for innovative patient monitoring, pain management, and temperature regulation solutions. Key players invest in R&D to create user-friendly, wireless, and portable devices, while competition also centers on pricing, quality, and service help to meet diverse healthcare needs globally. Some of the major players in the market include Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corp, Schiller AG, Mindray Medical International, and more. Some of the prominent market players:

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corp

Schiller AG

Mindray Medical International

Infinium Medical

Dragerwerk AG

Masimo Corp Other Key Players

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.7 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 27.5 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 8.1% The US Market Size (2024) USD 5.0 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 41.9% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Device Type, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

Hospitals are expected to dominate the Post Anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU) market in 2024, driven by the growing number of surgical procedures and an aim for patient care quality, which leads to investments in advanced monitoring and support devices. In addition, home care settings are anticipated to grow significantly, with more patients recovering at home, meeting a demand for PACU devices developed for home use. Tools like remote monitoring and pain management applications improve patient safety and comfort, enhancing recovery experiences and driving market expansion.





Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market Segmentation

By Device Type



Patient Monitoring Device



Vital sign monitors



Blood Pressure Monitors



ECG Machines



Pulse Oximeters



Temperature Monitors

Capnography Devices

Therapeutic Devices



Ventilators



Pain Management Devices



Suction Machines

Respiratory Devices

Warming Devices



Forced Air Warming Systems



Thermal Blankets

Fluid Warmers Others

By Application



Post-Surgical Care

Critical Care

Pain Management Respiratory Support

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics Home Care Settings

Global Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market: Driver

Global Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market: Driver



Advancements in Telemedicine : The development of telemedicine & remote monitoring technologies improves post-operative care, enabling for better patient management and follow-up outside traditional hospital settings.

Increase in Outpatient Surgeries : High outpatient procedures require portable and efficient PACU devices, driving the need in healthcare facilities.

Focus on Patient Safety : A major focus on patient safety and quality of care prompts hospitals to invest in advanced monitoring & support technologies for post-anesthesia recovery. Regulatory Support : Government regulations that encourage innovative medical technologies and devices facilitate investments in the PACU market, promoting the development of advanced solutions.

Global Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market: Restraints



High Costs of Specialized Devices : The high-cost nature of advanced PACU devices can limit adoption, mainly in smaller healthcare facilities with tight budgets.

Lack of Standardization : Variability in regulations and standards across regions can impact the broader implementation of PACU devices, creating challenges for manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Limited Awareness and Training : Insufficient awareness of the latest PACU technologies and a lack of training among healthcare staff can restrict effective utilization and integration into existing systems. Concerns Over Data Security : As telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions gain popularity, challenges regarding patient data privacy and cybersecurity may deter hospitals from adopting these technologies.

Global Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market: Opportunities



Growth in Telehealth Solutions : The higher adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring technologies provides opportunities for developing innovative PACU devices that improve patient care and recovery outside hospital settings.

Rising Demand for Home Care : As more patients recover at home, there is a major need for portable and user-friendly PACU devices customized for home use, driving market expansion.

Technological Advancements : Innovations in monitoring technologies and device connectivity can develop opportunities for more efficient PACU solutions that enhance patient outcomes and streamline recovery processes. Expansion in Emerging Markets : The increase in the healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies provides opportunities for PACU device manufacturers to enter new markets and meet the growing demands for advanced surgical and post-operative care solutions.

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America is set to get 41.9% of the Post Anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU) market share in 2024, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high volume of surgeries, and better awareness of patient safety. The presence of developing medical device companies & ongoing technological development also foster innovation. Further, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, driven by expanding healthcare sectors and a rise in surgical procedures, mainly in developing countries like China and India, where investments in healthcare infrastructure enhance demand for PACU devices.





By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Post Anaesthesia Care Unit Device (PACU) Market



May 2024: Tampa General Hospital and Palantir Technologies Inc. introduced a long-term partnership to provide an ambitious vision for the future of AI in health care, as it plans to install Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to provide a Care Coordination

April 2024: RCE Technologies, Inc. showcased the results of a pilot study enrolling cardiac catheterization patients in the first-ever human trial of transdermal constant cardiac biomarker monitoring, using RCE's Infrasensor wearable device.

March 2024: OhioHealth Berger Hospital unveiled major funding in their surgical services, like launching an advanced operating room as part of an over USD 10 million project looking at improving healthcare in Circleville and surrounding communities. February 2024: WFSA introduced a special edition of the Update in Anaesthesia (UIA), dedicated completely to patient safety in anaesthesiology, which was made possible through the partnerships of members of the UIA editorial board, the WFSA CEO, the WFSA Secretariat, and the invaluable support of the Anaesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF).

