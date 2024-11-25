Doordash Selects Incomm Payments As Partner To Launch In-App Gift Card Shopping Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnership enhances gift card shopping experience with quick local deliveries from DashMart and other popular merchants within the DoorDash app

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments , a global payments company, and DoorDash , the premier local commerce platform, today announced a partnership enabling consumers to browse, purchase and order delivery of gift cards for hundreds of merchants within the DoorDash app. The offering will launch on Friday, Nov. 29, with promotions beginning on Black Friday that offer

limited-time discounts on select digital gift card orders made through the app or website* by eligible customers.

"Consumers trust DoorDash to bring them the best of their local neighborhood with ease, speed, value and convenience. We're expanding that experience to gifting by creating a digital gift card mall directly within the app," said Jaime Yeager, Vice President of Global Business Development at InComm Payments. "With our technology and retail network, we are excited to partner with DoorDash to bring this convenient shopping experience offering hundreds of gift card options to consumers preparing for the holidays."

In addition to physical gift card deliveries from local merchants, consumers can conveniently order physical gift cards from DashMart – a new type of fulfillment platform and store from DoorDash that offers businesses big and small a new channel to reach customers. InComm Payments manages the supply of popular gift cards to DashMart locations across the country, enabling Dashers to quickly pick up orders and deliver them to customers.

"DashMart serves as a fulfillment platform for DoorDash customers when they need essential items in a hurry – and during the holiday season that essential item might be a last-minute gift," said Emma Stockdale, Director of New Verticals at DoorDash. "We're thrilled to partner with InComm Payments to make gifting easier and faster during the holidays and beyond."

The partnership also delivers additional value to DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, exclusive deals, and other members-only benefits. Starting Black Friday for a limited time, DashPass members will receive a 10% discount on select digital gift card orders placed through DoorDash. Additionally, non-DashPass members will receive a 5% discount beginning December 6 and for a limited time.*

For more information or to place a gift card order, visit or open the DoorDash app. To become a DashPass member, sign up here to access exclusive offers and additional membership benefits.**

For more information about InComm Payments, visit .

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at .

About DoorDash

DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH ) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

*From 11/29/24 to 12/5/24 and for DashPass users only, receive 10% off purchase of a digital DoorDash gift card or select digital third-party gift cards; limit 10 per person. From 12/6/24 to 12/20/24, receive 10% off (for DashPass users) or 5% off (for non-DashPass users) purchase of a digital DoorDash gift card or select digital third-party gift cards; limit 2 per person. Must purchase from the DoorDash app or website. Maximum discount $20 per purchase. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Must have a valid DoorDash account. Only available in the U.S. as determined by DoorDash in its sole discretion. See additional terms here .

**DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here .

