Breakthrough In Baku Announces $1.3 Trillion Baku Finance Goal
Date
11/25/2024 9:00:41 AM
The COP29 Presidency of Azerbaijan has unveiled the Baku Finance
Goal (BFG), a fresh commitment aimed at directing $1.3 trillion in
climate financing annually to developing countries. Achieving this
key objective for the UN Climate Summit marks a substantial
increase from the previous climate finance target of $100 billion
and is set to pave the way for a new wave of global investments,
The Baku Finance Goal sets a key objective for developed nations
to lead the mobilization of at least $300 billion annually for
developing countries by 2035. This marks a $50 billion increase
over the previous draft and results from 48 hours of intensive
negotiations by the COP29 Presidency. The initiative specifically
focuses on assisting the least developed countries and small island
developing states, emphasizing accessibility and transparency.
In addition, COP29 has brought an end to the decade-long delay
in finalizing Article 6 negotiations regarding high-integrity
carbon markets under the UN framework. Financial flows from these
compliant carbon markets could potentially reach $1 trillion
annually by 2050, with the capacity to lower the costs of executing
national climate plans by $250 billion each year. Together, the
Baku Finance Goal and Article 6 will significantly reshape the
global climate finance landscape by steering investment toward
developing nations.
The Baku Finance Goal is a central element of a broader package
of agreements aimed at making progress across all climate-related
areas. This also includes establishing the Fund for Loss and
Damage, which is set to be operational and ready to disburse funds
by 2025.
These achievements come after months of rigorous diplomacy by
the Azerbaijani Presidency and address some of the most complex and
contentious issues in multilateral climate efforts. They represent
a crucial step toward creating a pathway to maintaining global
temperature increase within the 1.5°C limit.
"When the world came to Baku, people doubted that Azerbaijan
could deliver. They doubted that everyone could agree. They were
wrong on both counts. With this breakthrough, the Baku Finance Goal
will turn billions into trillions over the next decade. We have
secured a trebling of the core climate finance target for
developing countries each year," said COP29 President Mukhtar
Babayev.
"The Baku Finance Goal represents the best possible deal we
could reach, and we have pushed the donor countries as far as
possible. We have forever changed the global financial architecture
and taken a significant step towards delivering the means to
deliver a pathway to 1.5C. The years ahead will not be easy. The
science shows that the challenges will only grow. Our ability to
work together will be tested. The Baku Breakthrough will help us
weather the coming storms."
