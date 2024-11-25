عربي


Mcdermott Achieves ISO 50001 Certification For Energy Management At Four Fabrication Yards


11/25/2024 7:16:58 AM

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 50001 certification for energy management at four of its major fabrication yards: the Batam Fabrication Yard (BFY) in Indonesia, the Jebel Ali Fabrication Yard (JAY) in the United Arab Emirates, the McDermott Qingdao Wuchuan (QMW) in China, and Qatar Fabrication Company (QFAB) in Qatar. This certification highlights McDermott's commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, supporting lower-carbon project delivery across its global operations.

These certified yards are integral to McDermott's engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services, enabling major offshore and onshore projects worldwide. ISO 50001 provides a globally recognized framework for continuous improvement in energy management, focusing on energy savings and emissions reduction while advancing operational efficiencies.

"This achievement underscores our proactive approach to sustainable operations," said Sabrina Rajan, McDermott's Senior Director, Sustainability. "By optimizing our energy use and minimizing emissions, we are not only driving operational efficiencies, but also delivering on our commitment to responsible resource management, bringing energy-smart solutions to complex projects globally."

The ISO 50001 certification also strengthens the company's ability to support customers in meeting evolving regulatory requirements and climate commitments.

About McDermott
 McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure-empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit .

For media inquiries, please use the contact information below:

Global Media Relations
 Reba Reid
Senior Director, Global Communications and Marketing
+1 281 588 5636
[email protected]

