ZUGU Announces Black Friday Sale: 20% Off All Ipad Cases & Accessories

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tim Angel, founder of ZUGU, is pleased to announce the company's Black Friday Sale, offering an incredible 20% off everything in the store. From November 25th to December 2nd, 2024, customers can enjoy significant savings on ZUGU's premium selection of iPad cases, screen protectors, wipes, and exclusive ZUGU merch.ZUGU is renowned for its high-quality, precision-engineered iPad cases designed to provide ultimate protection and versatility. ZUGU cases are tailored for various iPad generations and models, from the latest iPad Pro 13 (M4) and the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) to 1st generation iPad Pro 12.9 models from 2015. Each case combines sleek style with superior durability, ensuring your device is safeguarded from drops, scratches, and everyday wear.“We're thrilled to offer this fantastic Black Friday deal to our customers,” said Tim Angel, founder of ZUGU.“This is the perfect opportunity to grab a premium iPad case or accessories, whether you're upgrading your device or gifting someone special this holiday season.”Why Choose ZUGU?ZUGU cases are designed with innovative features that make them a favorite among professionals, students, and tech enthusiasts:- Magnetic Stand: Offers up to 10 secure viewing angles, making it easy to switch between work, play, or relaxation.- Drop Protection: Engineered to withstand drops up to 5 feet, combining style with rugged durability.- Apple Pencil Compatibility: Includes a secure, built-in Apple Pencil holder to keep your accessories organized and always within reach.- Wireless Charging: Supports seamless Apple Pencil wireless charging with compatible iPad models.- Slim Design: Despite its robust protection, ZUGU cases maintain a slim and lightweight profile, enhancing portability.ZUGU's Black Friday Sale includes 20% off all products in the store, including their full range of iPad cases, screen protectors, screen wipes, case wipes, and exclusive ZUGU merchandise. There's no need for a discount code - the savings are automatically applied at checkout.This limited-time offer is a perfect opportunity to experience why ZUGU has earned its reputation for quality and innovation. Customers are encouraged to shop early before the sale ends on December 2nd.For more information about ZUGU's Black Friday Sale, visit .About ZUGUZUGU is a premium brand specializing in high-quality iPad cases and accessories. Designed for iPad users who demand the best in protection, functionality, and style, ZUGU's cases are engineered to enhance the everyday use of Apple iPads. Whether for work or play, ZUGU's products protect your devices while making them more versatile and stylish.ZUGU Gives BackBeyond offering premium iPad cases and accessories, ZUGU is committed to making a difference. Year-round, ZUGU donates ten percent of all profits from every purchase to Children International, a global charity dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering children worldwide. To date, ZUGU has proudly contributed over $1 million to support education, health, and community programs for children in need.When you shop with ZUGU, you're not only investing in high-quality protection for your iPad - you're also helping create brighter futures for children around the world.

