Army Engaged With Armed Smugglers On Northern Borders

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- Several smugglers were killed and their destroyed when Border Guard units fought with groups of smugglers who attempted to cross the Kingdom's borders on the northern front this morning, Wednesday.The Jordan declare that anyone who attempts to undermine the country's security, capabilities, or citizens' safety would face harsh consequences.

