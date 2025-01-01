Army Engaged With Armed Smugglers On Northern Borders
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- Several smugglers were killed and their vehicles
destroyed when Border Guard units fought with groups of smugglers who attempted to cross the Kingdom's borders on the northern front this morning, Wednesday.
The Jordan armed forces
declare that anyone who attempts to undermine the country's security, capabilities, or citizens' safety would face harsh consequences.
