Bahrain Shatter Kuwait's Hopes Oman Shock Saudi Arabia To Reach Arabian Gulf Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait City: It will be a happy new year for Bahrain and Oman after they both reached yesterday's final of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait.

Bahrain battled hard after being reduced to 10 men early in the second half to beat the host nation 1-0, while Oman, also down to 10 men in their first half, stunned Saudi Arabia with a gritty performance to their place with a 2-1 win.

At a sold-out Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium, there was little between the two sides in a tight first half that saw Kuwait's Fahad Al Hajeri clear off the line eight minutes before the break to send the sides into the interval goalless.

The game came alive in the second half when Bahrain's Mohamed Marhoon struck the crossbar two minutes after the restart, but on the 52nd minute striker Mahdi Abduljabber saw red for his second caution to give Kuwait a man advantage.

It was 10-man Bahrain, however, who broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute when Marhoon swept home from close range after a right wing free-kick caused chaos in the Kuwait box. Kuwait looked for an equaliser, cheered on by a vociferous 60,122 crowd, but Bahrain's defence held firm for a memorable victory.

Earlier in the evening at a packed Jaber Al Mubarak International Stadium, in a goalless first half of few chances, Oman were reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute when a reckless challenge from midfielder Al Mandhar Al Alawi on Salem Al Dawsari prompted the referee to show the red card.

Saudi Arabia thought they had finally broken through the resilient Omani defence on the hour when tournament top scorer Abdullah Al Hamddan converted from close range, but VAR ruled it out for off-side in the build-up.

Oman, the finalists in Iraq last time out, continued to frustrate Saudi Arabia and earned their reward in the 72ndminute when Arshad Al Alawi's free kick went under the wall to stun the Saudi faithful.

They doubled their lead in the 84th minute when Ali Al Busaidi was picked out in the box to spark incredible scenes amongst the sizable Omani following.

But Mohammed Kanno's quality reply for Saudi Arabia from outside the box two minutes later reduced the arrears to set up a frantic finale.

Saudi hearts were finally broken though when Abdulelah Hawsawi was dismissed for a foul deep into added time, allowing Oman to run the clock down and secure a famous victory, and a place in Saturday's final.