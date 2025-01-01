Al Sadd Prevail Over Al Shamal In Thriller As Qatar SC Down Al Khor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd defeated Al Shamal 101-98 in a nail-biting overtime game in the Qatar League 2024-25 yesterday.

With a dramatic back-and-forth battle that saw both teams tied at 84 points after the fourth quarter, the Round 7 thriller at the Qatar Basketball Federation's (QBF) Indoor Hall was one of the most exciting games of the season so far.

The first quarter saw Al Sadd taking a 19-16 lead before Al Shamal fought back in the second quarter, outscoring Al Sadd 23-20 heading into halftime. Al Shamal dominated the third quarter, adding 23 points against Al Sadd's 12, but the latter hit back again to level the scores with a 30-25 scoreline in the fourth quarter, forcing the game into overtime.



Action-packed races at Al Rayyan and Al Uqda to mark New Year Al Attiyah eyes sixth crown as stage set for 47th Dakar Rally

Read Also

At the end, Al Sadd's stellar performance in overtime in which they scored 17-14, sealed their hard-fought victory.

Grant Michael Dressler was the star for Al Sadd, delivering a stellar performance with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists, while Babacar Dieng contributed 22 points and five rebounds.

For Al Shamal, Makye Zeon Jowan Richard scored a game-high 34 points along with six rebounds and four assists. Christian Casas added 16 points, while Mohamed Hassan Mohamed scored 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Earlier, at the same venue, Dejan Janjic delivered a standout performance with a game-high 28 points, 16 rebounds, and two assists as Qatar SC secured a narrow 70-67 win over Al Khor.

The victory in the Round 7 game was Qatar SC's third win of the season.

Apart from the brilliance of Janic, Qatar SC benefitted from fine performances of Oumar Seck, who scored 12 points, 20 rebounds and two assists, and Jordan Rawls who added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists during the thrilling encounter.

The first quarter saw Al Khor take an early lead, outscoring Qatar SC 22-20. However, Qatar SC managed to make their way back, dominating the second quarter with an 18-11 scoreline. Qatar SC extended their lead in the third quarter, adding 16 more points against Al Khor's 10, but the latter put up a valiant effort in the final quarter, scoring 24 points against Qatar SC's 16. However, Al Khor fell just short of overturning the deficit as they suffered their sixth defeat this season.