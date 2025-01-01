BGT: Don’T Think Australia Will Go With Marsh In Sydney Test, Says Finch

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch believes the hosts' will not go in with Mitchell Marsh in their playing eleven for the upcoming final Test against India at Sydney, and wishes to see uncapped Beau Webster in his place.

Marsh has bowled just 33 overs in the series and picked only three wickets. With the bat, Marsh has endured a lean time, scoring just 73 runs at an average of 10.42, with the highest score being 47 in the second innings in Perth Test.

“Well, I think probably with the amount of overs that he's at the moment, you'd have to make a case that he wouldn't be. Just a pure output of runs, averaging 10, I think, for the series - it's not up to the mark. I heard Andrew McDonald the other day said it's not what they were wanting from Mitch, especially in that number six role where you can have such an impact on a game.”

“But I mean, the team's winning, and what winning does is it allows you to stick longer with players that might be slightly out of form because you've seen them at their absolute best. So for me, I think it'd be a really hard decision, but I don't think that they'll go with him and I think that Beau Webster will come in,” said Finch on ESPN's 'Around the Wicket' show.

Similar views were expressed by former Australia player Callum Ferguson.“I think that's my gut call as well. You've got to look at the workload that the bowlers have shared throughout the series, and there was a Test match there where we lost Josh Hazlewood early in the Test. So the guys had to pick up a huge workload there. So I think for the fast bowling brigade, I think they need that extra support going into this Test match.”

Asked if left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc would be fine after clutching his side in the fag end of Australia's thrilling 184-run victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne, which gave them a 2-1 series lead, Finch stated,“I don't think that he'll miss. He said that once it warmed up and Pat agreed that when you do have a little niggle and particularly if it's not a muscle injury, once it warms up, it's fine.”

“But it's just that first couple of balls that you bowl - he looked in excruciating pain there for a while. I mean, he would have got through on adrenaline in that last session in particular when he was up in the mid 140s at the back end of the fourth Test match with a high workload. So I think he'll definitely play.”

To this, Ferguson replied,“I mean, you've really got to be managing this very carefully. We've got a Sri Lanka series coming up and that'll come around quick too. I don't think you can look forward to that though.”

In response to Ferguson, Finch commented,“No, I agree with that. Because this series is so important, and this Test match is so important. So I think that yes, whilst the Sri Lankan series is important, I think that's a selection for next week.”

Quizzed on if Marsh can play after Starc is picked, Finch said,“I don't think so, purely for the workload. Nathan Lyon will have a bigger workload obviously with the turn in Sydney. Travis Head might be able to pick up some slack.”

“But I think if you're going in with somebody under a slight injury cloud and Mitch just hasn't bowled the amount of overs that you would expect from the fourth seamer, that'd be a tough. If someone went down, I mean, you can't bowl in a couple of overs.”

Ferguson signed off by saying, You're right, Finch. I think if we're going into this one with Starc, I think we need to find someone who's got more overs up their sleeve.”