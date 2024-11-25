Ex-UN weapons inspector warns world ‘very close to point of no return’

(MENAFN) Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter has warned that the world is dangerously close to a nuclear conflict, citing Russia’s recent missile strike on a Ukrainian defense facility as evidence that further escalation will have catastrophic consequences. Speaking on the ‘Judging Freedom’ YouTube show, Ritter criticized the US for underestimating Russia’s willingness to respond militarily. He explained that Russia’s use of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, is a clear signal that Moscow will not tolerate Western support for Ukraine’s strikes on Russian territory.



Ritter emphasized that the missile strike marked a significant advancement in Russia's military capabilities, making it clear that any escalation will be met with an immediate response. He warned that continuing the current Western approach could push the world past the point of no return, bringing the threat of nuclear war closer. Ritter also condemned recent statements by US Strategic Command, which suggested Washington might launch nuclear strikes on its own terms. He expressed concerns that such rhetoric could provoke a pre-emptive strike from Russia.



Additionally, Ritter criticized the Biden administration for potentially complicating the conflict in order to prevent a resolution under future leadership, particularly that of President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922217