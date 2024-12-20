Umerov, Robles Discuss Schedule For Weapons, Equipment Deliveries To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles held a to discuss the timeline for the delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine over the next two months.

Umerov said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

He said the parties had discussed key issues regarding the planning of military assistance to Ukraine for 2025, focusing in detail on the schedule for the delivery of weapons and equipment over the next two months.

Umerov proposed that Spain contribute to equipping new brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He also expressed gratitude to Spain for providing HAWK systems, which have significantly strengthened Ukrainian air defense, and discussed the possibility of additional support to protect Ukrainian skies.

Umerov also highlighted Spain's valuable role in the training of Ukrainian military personnel, which is an essential element of bilateral cooperation.

"Another important topic we addressed was the potential involvement of Spanish defense companies in joint projects within Ukraine," Umerov said.

He thanked Spain for its steadfast support and commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities through collaboration.