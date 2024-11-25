WSS Unwraps The Holidays With The Always The Real Deal Campaign

WSS Brings the Joy with Family Gifts Guides and Toy Giveaways

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, WSS, a leading neighborhood retailer for sneakers, footwear, and apparel, invites you to embrace the magic of giving with its "Always the Real Deal" campaign. Featuring great value on top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Converse, and Vans-all wrapped in holiday cheer-WSS is your go-to destination for stress-free holiday shopping.

At WSS, find everything you need for all your loved ones in our Holiday Gift Guide.

Gift the joy of sneakers this holiday season. Puma Suede XL available at WSS.

Black Friday Deals Are Here!

Save up to 60% on select styles from top brands this holiday season! On select styles, enjoy 40% off Nike, 50% off BOGO offers, and incredible savings on adidas, Reebok, Puma, Converse, and more. Don't miss these deals. Exclusions apply. See offers and their accompanying terms and condition for details here: shop Black Friday Deals now!



Discover the Perfect Gifts

Skip the holiday shopping stress-WSS makes it easy to find gifts that impress with its Holiday Gift Guide . This year, explore five curated shops designed to match every style and occasion:



The Classic Shop : Timeless sneakers like the Nike Air Force 1 , adidas Sambas , and AJ1 Mid offer iconic styles that never go out of fashion.

The Full Family Shop :

Outfit everyone in your family with styles for all ages. From kids' shoes to adults, these options keep your crew looking sharp together.

The Y2K Shop : Nostalgia meets bold fashion with chunky, throwback designs like the PUMA Suede XL , adidas Campus 00s , and Vans Knu Skool , perfect for trendsetters.

The Winter Shop : Embrace cozy vibes with Koolaburra by UGG® boots , kids' fleece sets, and winter jackets. Don't forget stocking stuffers like beanies and gloves for stylish warmth. The Futbol Shop :

A haven for futbol fans, featuring officially licensed jerseys, cleats, and soccer balls tailored for soccer enthusiasts.

WSS Cares! Spreading Holiday Joy

This holiday season, WSS is bringing the magic of giving to communities nationwide through its Toy Giveaways . Families are invited to visit participating WSS locations to enjoy free toy giveaways for children, one toy per child, while supplies last, along with a chance to meet Santa and snap memorable holiday photos. Visit Toy-Giveaways

for a list of participating locations and terms and conditions.

"Our commitment to community has been at the heart of WSS for over 40 years," said Blanca Gonzalez, Senior Vice President and General Manager at WSS. "This holiday season, we're focusing on spreading joy and giving back in meaningful ways through our Toy Giveaways and community events."

Stress-Free Shopping with More Value



Free Shipping

on all orders over $99.

WSS Rewards : Members earn points for every dollar spent and enjoy exclusive perks. Convenient Shopping : Use ShopWSS Mobile App

or choose Store Pickup at checkout for a seamless experience.

About WSS

WSS, a subsidiary of Foot Locker Inc., is based in Gardena, CA, and celebrates over 40 years of retail excellence. Renowned for its neighborhood-focused stores, WSS maintains strong connections within diverse communities. Operating more than 140 stores nationwide, WSS offers a vast selection of footwear, apparel, and accessories from top brands including Nike, Jordan, adidas, Vans, Puma, Converse, and others. Committed to community, WSS actively supports local initiatives through its WSS Cares! programs, striving to make a meaningful impact in the neighborhoods it serves. For more information, visit

and follow @shopwss on social media.

