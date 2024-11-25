DIU Attacks Oil Depot In Kaluga Region - Source
11/25/2024 5:10:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a fuel and energy facility in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation was hit last night.
This was reported to Ukrinform by an intelligence source.
According to the source, at about 00:30 on Monday, November 25, a series of explosions occurred at the facility as a result of kamikaze drone strikes and a fire broke out . Eyewitness video shows unsuccessful attempts by Russian air defense to repel the UAV attack, but Ukrainian drones hit the enemy target one by one, causing large-scale destruction.
The target of the attack was the oil depot of Kaluganafteprodukt JSC, which is involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.
Despite the devastating consequences of the attack, the published videos show that the locals were enthusiastic and in a good mood.
As reported, Ukrainian military intelligence officers intercepted an enemy radio broadcast at the fron in which Russian army commanders ordered their subordinates to commit a war crime - to shoot a prisoner.
