BGT 2024-25: India Begin Trophy Defence With Triumph Over Australia In Perth (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Nov 25 (IANS) India's defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was shrouded in doubt before the series began in Perth. A 3-0 loss to New Zealand, no Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India selected a playing eleven, which had four players playing in Australia for the first time, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja left out of the eleven.

Being bowled out for 150 on day one of the match was enough to create more doubts in minds of onlookers of India defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But India, captained by Jasprit Bumrah, reminded everyone of their all-famous bounceback abilities and came back from behind in emphatic style to record a monumental 295-run win over Australia on day four at the Perth Stadium on Monday.

The manner and margin of India's famous win in Perth Stadium has given them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, which is now also their biggest Test win from the runs margin outside home. It's also the second time India have won the opening match of a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after doing so in Adelaide in 2018.

Captain Bumrah, the chief architect of India's famous triumph in Perth, picked eight wickets, including the match-changing spell of 5-30, which gave them a 46-run lead and single-handedly blew away Australia.

Contributions of second-innings centurions Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, as well as of KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj will also be etched in memory for a long time as Perth 2024 is now added in list of glorious overseas Test wins for India.

Starting day four from 13-2, chasing 534 was always going to be a tall order for Australia. Despite a counter-attacking 89 from Travis head and local lad Mitchell Marsh making 47, Australia were bowled out for 238 just after tea, with Bumrah and Siraj taking three wickets each.

India struck on eighth ball of the day as Usman Khawaja got a top-edge on the swivel pull off Siraj, which was safely pouched by Rishabh Pant running a few inches to his right. But from the other end, Head was charging up to play his shots with freedom – driving, cutting and sweeping with elan to collect his boundaries.

Steve Smith presented a more sorted look at the crease with the minimal trigger movement towards middle and off, as compared to a more exaggerated shuffle which caused his downfall for a golden duck in the first innings.

The duo also survived lbw appeals off India, who burnt a review in the process, while Smith took a blow on ribs off a short ball from Harshit Rana. Just as it seemed Smith was comfortable at the crease, he was squared up by a short of a good length on the fifth stump from Siraj and took a feather edge through to a full-stretch diving Pant.

But Head continued to back his attacking instincts – reaching his fifty by ramping a short ball from Siraj over the keeper for four and then getting on top of the bounce to pull through fine leg for another boundary to bring up Australia's hundred, as the hosts' equalled their first-innings score for the loss of five wickets here.

Post lunch, Mitchell Marsh pulled and muscled Rana for six and four respectively. He then danced down the pitch to loft Washington Sundar over long-off for six, while Head smashed Rana through cover for four. Bumrah came in by bowling from around the wicket and outside the off-stump, while slipping in a short ball to create pressure on Head.

Once Bumrah bowled a back of the length delivery outside off-stump, Head looked to fend off the back foot to release the pressure, but only managed to feather the ball through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for 89.

Marsh continued to march forward by sweeping and edging for his two boundaries, but chopped onto his stumps while looking to carve Nitish Kumar Reddy through the off-side to fall for 47, giving the all-rounder his maiden Test wicket.

Alex Carey showed some resistance by pulling Siraj and Reddy twice for boundaries, and found support from Mitchell Starc, who hanged around for 35 balls to make his 12 runs. Just as it looked like the 45-run partnership for the eighth wicket would run till tea, Sundar struck as Starc tried to clip off his pads and Dhruv Jurel just pulled his right hand up to complete a sensational reflex catch.

Post tea, Sundar castled Nathan Lyon by hitting top of off-stump, and Rana wrapped up the match when his slower off-cutter coming from round the wicket, pegged back off-stump of Carey to set up the series perfectly, as India showed its ability to bounce back after a crushing defeat against Australia, yet again.

Brief Scores: India 150 in 49.4 overs and 487/6 dec in 134.3 overs lead Australia 104 in 51.2 overs and 238 in 58.4 overs (Travis Head 89, Mitchell Marsh 47; Mohammed Siraj 3-51, Jasprit Bumrah 3-42) by 295 runs