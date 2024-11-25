Elon Musk files renewed lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has escalated his dispute with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, by renewing his lawsuit against the company and naming Microsoft as an additional defendant.



Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, accused the company and Microsoft of monopolistic practices in an updated legal filing submitted on Thursday.



This amended complaint builds on earlier lawsuits where Musk claimed that OpenAI violated the foundational principles he helped establish when founding the organization in 2015.



While Microsoft declined to comment on the matter, an OpenAI representative dismissed Musk's latest complaint as "baseless." They stated, "Elon’s third attempt in less than a year to reframe his claims is even more baseless and overreaching than the previous ones," as told to the BBC.



The representative also highlighted that previously disclosed emails from Musk, shared publicly in response to the initial lawsuit, "speak for themselves."

