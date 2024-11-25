Scientists produce thinnest pasta in world

(MENAFN) The team at University College London (UCL) used a method called "electrospinning" to make the nanofibres as part of master's student Beatrice Britton's research.



"To make spaghetti, you push a mixture of water and flour through metal holes," stated the study's co-author Dr Adam Clancy.



"In our study, we did the same except we pulled our flour mixture through with an electrical charge. It's literally spaghetti but much smaller."



The chemists do not want their nanopasta to be consumed, if anything because it would overcook in "under a second", based on one of the paper's authors.



As an alternative, it is a useful experiment for making environmentally-friendly nanofibres for consume in healthcare.



"Nanofibers, such as those made of starch, show potential for use in wound dressings as they are very porous," stated co-author Professor Gareth Williams.

