Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: SC Asks CAQM To Consider Reopening Schools, Says Not Reducing GRAP-4 Measures Till...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi NCR-Air pollution: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider reopening schools, saying that many students lack mid day meals and education.

The top court directed CAQM to immediately consider whether any relaxation can be given for holding physical classes for and educational institutions.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih also observed that a large number of students did not have air purifiers.

The court said that several sections of society adversely affected due to GRAP IV, including labourers and daily wagers, however said that it is not reducing GRAP-4 measures till it is satisfied there is a consistent downward trend of AQI.

The court also sought updated AQI figures of Delhi till Wednesday.

The court also asked all states to use funds collected as labour cess for providing mitigating measures for labourers and daily wagers and directed to start providing subsistence allowance during the period of ban on construction.

GRAP-4 restrictions specifically relate to restricting entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into the national capital.

First implemented in 2017, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

Meanwhile, according to the latest CPCB data, Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' on Monday.

At 9 am, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 281, compared to 318 at 4 pm on Sunday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Forecast

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met office has forecast moderate fog during the morning or night hours.