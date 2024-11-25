TotalEnergies collaborates with Air Liquide to produce renewable hydrogen

(MENAFN) TotalEnergies has collaborated with Air Liquide to manufacture hydrogen at the La Mède biorefinery in southeast France, as part of its attempts to decarbonize its European refineries, Trend releases.



The new renewable hydrogen manufacturing unit, with a yearly capacity of 25,000 tons, will recycle coproducts from the biorefinery and provide hydrogen for the manufacturing of biodiesel as well as sustainable aviation (SAF). This project will lessen the La Mède biorefinery’s CO2 emissions by 130,000 tons yearly.



The overall for the project totals 150 million euros, and manufacturing is projected to start in 2028.



TotalEnergies is also improving the Masshylia project in collaboration with ENGIE, which will make 10,000 tons of green hydrogen yearly by electrolysis. The initial electrolyser is anticipated to begin in 2029, depending on public authorizations and funding.



These initiatives are part of TotalEnergies’ wider dedication to decarbonize its European refineries and lower CO2 emissions by nearly three million tons yearly by 2030.

MENAFN25112024000045016755ID1108922025