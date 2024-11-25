Amid Prohibitory Orders, Samajwadi MP, Others Booked For Sambhal Violence (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25 (IANS) Roads in the trouble-torn Sambhal city in Uttar Pradesh on Monday bore a deserted look, with the administration issuing prohibitory orders while the booked a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and the son of an SP legislator along with 400 others, for the deadly riots the previous day.

Internet remained suspended and were closed even as security forces conducted flag marches in the city, officials said.

Police sources said at least 25 people, including two women, have been detained or arrested for the violence that left four dead and dozens, including 22 policemen, injured during violent protests on Sunday against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in connection with a petition claiming that it was built after razing a Hindu temple in 1529.

Vehicles were torched and stones pelted during rioting on Sunday, forcing police to use tear gas and cane-charge to counter the protestors.

SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and his party colleague and SP legislator Iqbal Mehmood's son Nawab Suhail Iqbal, were named in the seven FIRs registered by Uttar Pradesh Police over the violence against 400 people.

The accused have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 and the National Security Act, 1980.

The state administration has also restricted entry of outsiders into the district till December 1, said an official.

In New Delhi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh blamed the local politicians for fomenting trouble in Sambhal.

“The Sambhal incident is a blot on our democracy. If anyone is responsible for this, it is the Opposition. A murder case should be filed against the local MLAs who incited violence. They not only spread terror but also orchestrated riots and obstructed officials, showing their disregard for the Constitution,” Giriraj Singh told IANS.

His party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal demanded strict action against the culprits.

“Who is responsible for the incident in Sambhal? The survey team acted on court orders. The administration is complying with the court's directives, and if the police and administration face stone pelting, strict action should be taken against those responsible,” Pal said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi held the BJP government in UP directly responsible for the flare up. He also stated that the nation must join together to ensure that "India moves forward on the path of unity and Constitution, not communalism and hatred."

Rahul Gandhi further stated that the BJP's use of power to create rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country.

"I request the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter as soon as possible and provide justice," he added.

According to sources, weapons have been found and confiscated from the homes of 21-odd people who were arrested by the police on Sunday after the violence in the area.

There are two women among the 21 people held for the violence.

More arrests are likely as police are trying to identify the miscreants with the aid of the CCTV cameras.

Police said the violence started when a crowd gathered near the mosque as the survey team, led by an 'Advocate Commissioner,' began its work.

Krishan Kumar, SP Sambhal, said, "It was communicated to everyone that Section 163, which was previously known as Section 144, has been imposed. Anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face strict legal action".