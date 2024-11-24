Ukraine Working With Partners To Address Russian Strike On Dnipro With New Missile - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is working with its partners to determine the characteristics of the missile used by Russian forces to strike Dnipro on November 21 and to formulate an appropriate response.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Interior had shown fragments of the said missile to news agencies earlier in the day.

"Examinations are underway. We are working with partners to establish all details and characteristics of this missile and to jointly find a response to this latest Russian escalation," he said.

He stressed that air defense systems capable of countering such weapons exist and called for focused international action.

"Russia must feel the consequences of every step it takes to escalate the war. These consequences are reflected in our actions on the front lines, through our soldiers and our units, and in the world's response. Putin cannot be given even a week to adapt or find countermeasures. We must continuously act to force Russia to consider the possibility of peace -- real peace. This can only be achieved through two means: supporting Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia. I am grateful to everyone worldwide who is doing just that, standing with Ukraine and Ukrainians. And I thank all our people fighting and working for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Early on November 21, a Russian missile strike damaged an industrial enterprise in Dnipro.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin claimed that the strike involved an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, allegedly in retaliation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' use of American and British long-range missiles.

However, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russian forces likely used a ballistic missile from the Kedr missile system in the attack.