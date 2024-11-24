Resolve Citizen Complaints Quickly: Haryana Chief Secy To Officers

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 24 (IANS) Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi has said that officers should establish such a system in their departments that the complaints of the general public should be resolved quickly. In this, new and expert services should be used, he said.

Addressing a meeting of officers from departments like Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), NHAI etc., here in Gurugram on Sunday, the Chief Secretary said that if any contractor or private company associated with the government system does not meet the standards of the department, then legal action should be taken against it.

"Officials should ensure that people here are not troubled due to basic problems like electricity, water, and road. Also ensure that if any citizen faces such a problem, it should be resolved on the spot. The services of city cleanliness, waste management, MCG or GMDA should be linked to new technology. Officers can also take the services of skilled experts or companies from another state," he said.

While discussing the projects of GMDA and MCG, the Chief Secretary said that the residents of Gurugram City should get adequate public facilities. All departments should prepare their plans in coordination with each other.

"Soon a high-level meeting of officials of MCG, GMDA and related agencies will be called at Chandigarh headquarters. During this, heads of the concerned departments will be included to find a concrete solution to departmental matters related to drinking water supply, water drainage, garbage management, public lighting, and construction of roads," he added.

He also directed to provide a ground report of canal water supply and supply-related problems in the villages around Gurugram.

Joshi discussed with the officials of GMDA issues like waterlogging in Gurugram, drinking water system, road system, city transport system, and availability of land for starting various projects.

During this, GMDA CEO A. Srinivas informed that GMDA will complete the repair work of the main roads in the district in the next six months.

Apart from this, new buses will be added to the bus service of GMDA next year and it will be ensured that the common citizens get better transport service and connectivity facilities.

"A study is also being done on a pilot project to deal with the problem of sewerage overflow in the city. He explained in detail the action plan to prevent waterlogging at places like Narsinghpur, Khandsa, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Ambience Mall, etc.," he said.