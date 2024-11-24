Listeria Outbreak Triggers Massive Recall Of Yu Shang Food Products: Symptoms, Risks, And What Consumers Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced the recall of approximately 72,240 pounds of ready-to-eat (meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food, Inc. based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall comes as a response to the detection of the harmful bacterium in certain products, which are sold nationwide and may pose serious risks.

What is Listeria Monocytogenes?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause listeriosis, a severe infection that primarily affects vulnerable groups, including older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms

Listeria monocytogenes infection, or listeriosis, typically causes symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures, often preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea.

Health risks

In high-risk groups such as pregnant women, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, Listeria infections can be more severe, leading to complications like miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infections in newborns. For older adults and people with weakened immune systems, listeriosis can cause severe illness, hospitalization, and even death.

People in the US who consume the recalled products and develop flu-like symptoms within two months should seek immediate medical attention and inform their healthcare providers about the consumption of the recalled products.

The recalled products, which were produced between October 21 and October 27, 2024, are mostly ready-to-eat meat and poultry items under the "Yu Shang" and other branded labels. The affected products have "used by" dates ranging from 21-AUG-2025 through 27-AUG-2025 and bear the establishment number“P-46684” or“EST. M46684” inside the USDA inspection mark.