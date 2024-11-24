Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu Finish On Top As China Sweeps Singles Titles At 2024 WTT Finals

(MENAFN- IANS) Kitarkyushu (Japan), Nov 24 (IANS) The 2024 World Table (WTT) Finals saw China's Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu claim men's and women's singles titles respectively here on Sunday. In the men's singles final, world No. 1 Wang Chuqin faced Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto in a highly anticipated match. The two had previously met in the men's singles final of the 2022 WTT Cup Finals, where Wang emerged victorious with a 4-2 win.

Wang started the match with a flawless opening game, scoring 10 consecutive points to take the game 11-2, reports Xinhua. Although Harimoto regained his rhythm in the second game, he struggled to find his footing against Wang's relentless offence and lost 11-8. Wang maintained his momentum, taking the next two games 11-7 and 11-5 for a 4-0 victory.

This marks Wang's third consecutive WTT Finals men's singles title, following wins in the 2022 and 2023 WTT Cup Finals, reports Xinhua.

After the match, Wang expressed surprise at his performance. "I didn't have high expectations coming into this tournament, and I think Harimoto didn't expect me to play at this level either," he said. Wang noted that the tournament had strengthened his resolve and boosted his confidence.

The women's singles final featured an intense all-Chinese battle between Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong. The pair had faced each other four times this season, with Wang winning all their previous encounters.

In a tightly contested match, the two traded games through the first six games, showcasing their abilities in long rallies and quick exchanges. In the decisive seventh game, the score was tied at 5-5 before Wang seized the momentum with aggressive serves, gaining a crucial lead.

She then scored consecutive points to close the game 11-5, clinching the title with a 4-3 victory. This marks Wang Manyu's first WTT Finals women's singles championship. "I prepared myself for a tough battle, and it truly came down to the final moments. It wasn't easy at all, and the moment I won was both a release and a joy," Wang Manyu said.

Reflecting on the past year, she added, "I feel I've grown not only in table tennis but also by experiencing things outside of the sport. These experiences have broadened my perspective and will help me in my career."