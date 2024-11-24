Money issues force UK army to scrap war-vessels, aircraft

(MENAFN) The UK military is set to decommission several warships, helicopters, and drones as part of efforts to address a severe budget shortfall, Defense Secretary John Healey announced. In a statement to Parliament, Healey explained that tough decisions were necessary to manage the pressures on the defense budget, amid rising global threats, including those related to the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts. The cuts include the retirement of five warships, such as the amphibious assault ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, as well as 14 Chinook and 17 Puma helicopters and 46 Watchkeeper drones, which will be decommissioned by 2025.

Healey also announced an additional £2.9 billion in funding for defense in 2025-2026 to stabilize the military budget and work toward the goal of spending 2.5% of GDP on defense. Despite the extra funding, the Ministry of Defence is expected to make further cuts, which could save £150 million in the next two years and up to £500 million over five years. The move has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who argue it undermines national security. This decision comes after warnings from the UK National Audit Office and the Public Accounts Committee about a growing budget deficit in the military.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108920022