'Thethrology': Bihar BJP Chief On Tejashwi's Claim Of Grand Alliance's Win In 2025 Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) After RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the Grand Alliance would form the in Bihar next year, state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said that the former deputy chief minister's claim has no logic.

"The result of the Bihar by-election reflects strong support for the NDA in regions like Magadh and Shahabad. It reflects NDA's dominance. We won all four Assembly seats," Jaiswal said.

Referring to Tejashwi's remark as thethrology, he said the RJD leader was trying to console himself by making such a remark after Grand Alliance's defeat in state bypolls.

BJP candidates triumphed in Ramgarh and Tarari. NDA candidate and JD-U leader Manorama Devi secured victory in Belaganj. NDA candidate and HAM-Secular leader Deepa Manjhi emerged victorious in Imamganj. These wins included two constituencies, Ramgarh and Belaganj, previously held by the RJD, marking a significant blow to Tejashwi Yadav's party.

The political discourse in Bihar is intensifying following the NDA's victory in the by-elections, with the BJP and its allies using the results to bolster their confidence and counter the claims of the INDIA bloc.

On the other hand, Tejashwi cited the INDIA bloc's performance in Jharkhand, where it won the election under the leadership of Hemant Soren, as a sign of momentum. He expressed confidence that this trend would extend to Bihar in 2025.

He expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will win decisively, stating, "After Jharkhand, it is now Bihar's turn. The people of Bihar will ensure that the Mahagathbandhan government is formed in 2025. We will contest with greater determination and ensure success in the four assembly seats during the by-election as well."

The RJD leader emphasised that victory and defeat were part of the electoral process but reiterated his belief in the coalition's capability to challenge the NDA effectively in Bihar.

Losing key seats like Ramgarh and Belaganj may compel the RJD to rethink its strategy as it prepares for the 2025 Assembly elections.