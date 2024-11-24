Army Chief Returns From Nepal After Defence Cooperation Talks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Chief of the Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi returned to India on Sunday after a five-day official visit to Nepal during which he interacted with and military leaders of the neighbouring country to solidify defence cooperation, bilateral relations and cultural ties.

General Dwivedi's visit underscored the shared commitment of the Indian and Nepali Armies to fostering peace, security, and partnership in the region.

He held high-level meetings with Nepal President Chandra Paudel, Prime K.P. Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manbir Rai.

The Indian Army chief also held talks with General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, along with other senior military officers.

The discussions focused on enhancing military bonds, joint exercises, training cooperation, and capability development, reinforcing the shared commitment to global peace and security.

As a gesture of friendship between the two armies, the Indian Army presented Valour Mount horses and Sentinel dogs to the Nepali Army.

General Dwivedi was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by President Paudel, at Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu. This unique tradition underscores the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the Indian and Nepali Armies.

The COAS also paid tributes to Nepal's bravehearts by laying a wreath at Bir Smarak, Tundikhel. Later, he reviewed a Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters.

General Dwivedi also addressed the future leaders at the Nepal Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri on“The Changing Character of War”.

He emphasised on strengthening and deepening the engagements for building competencies and capabilities of both the Armies.

The COAS also attended an Ex-Servicemen Rally at the Pension Paying Office in Pokhara, interacting with Gorkha veterans and Veer Naris of the Indian Army.

During the rally, he interacted with Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Gopal Bahadur Thapa (retd) of the 18th Battalion, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, a Subedar Major of his own unit, reflecting an emotional connection with the veterans.

He also reiterated the Government of India's unwavering commitment to their welfare, including the announcement of an increase in the number of ECHS empanelled hospitals besides addition of two ECHS polyclinics, one each at Butala and Dungadhi.