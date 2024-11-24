IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans Acquire Jos Buttler For Rs 15.75 Cr; Delhi Capitals Bag Mitchell Starc For Rs 11.75 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah, Nov 24 (IANS) Gujarat Titans have bought England white-ball captain Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Buttler, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, saw interest from Punjab Kings and Titans, with the latter sealing the deal at Rs 15.75 crore. The wicketkeeper-batter was placed in the first set of marquee list with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

In the last season, Buttler amassed 359 runs including two centuries. He was not part of the players retained by the Royals.

On the other hand, Mitchell Starc, who was the most expensive buy of IPL history at Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore.

Starc was released by the title winners Kolkata Knight Riders after clinching 17 wickets in 15 games last season.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans bagged the services of South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada for Rs 10.75 crore. He played for Punjab Kings in the last season and bagged 11 wickets in as many games. He was released by the franchise before the auction.