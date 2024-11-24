US Defense Secretary announces he expects North Korean troops in Russia to soon take part in ongoing war against Ukraine

(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Saturday that he expects North Korean in Russia to soon take part in the ongoing war against Ukraine. Austin mentioned that approximately 10,000 North Korean are currently stationed in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine and is partially controlled by Ukrainian forces. These troops have been incorporated into Russian military units.



Austin further explained that, based on their training and integration into Russian formations, he anticipates their active participation in the fighting soon. However, he clarified that no significant reports had indicated that North Korean troops were yet directly involved in combat.



Reports from South Korean officials and a think tank this week indicated that Russia has been supplying North Korea with fuel, anti-aircraft missiles, and economic aid in exchange for sending troops. When questioned about the North Korean troop deployment last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not deny it, instead choosing to criticize Western support for Ukraine.



In response, North Korea stated that any deployment of its troops to Russia would be in accordance with international law, though it did not confirm that the troops had been deployed.

