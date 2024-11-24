Former Iraqi intelligence director provides in-depth account of events leading up to 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq

(MENAFN) In his testimony on "Witness to the Age," former Iraqi intelligence director Fadel al-Azzawi provided an in-depth account of events leading up to the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.



Al-Azzawi believed that Saddam Hussein miscalculated international reactions and could have possibly defeated the coalition forces, or at least one of the countries involved.



He mentioned an initiative from UAE President Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in February 2003, which urged Saddam to step down with international assurances, along with a Russian proposal, both of which were rejected by Saddam. Al-Azzawi attributed the destruction of Iraq to Zionist forces and global Freemasonry, particularly led by the U.S. and Britain, motivated by Iraq’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.



Al-Azzawi also recalled the confusion and lack of information during the invasion, as the Iraqi population had limited access to media. He described his drive to his farm, where he encountered burned Iraqi vehicles, and witnessed an American tank bombing Iraqi targets on the Tigris Shield Bridge.



During his trip, he met Iraq’s then-Minister of Industry, Sobhi al-Samarrai, and they sought refuge in a nearby village. On May 2, 2003, al-Azzawi was arrested by U.S. forces while attending his father’s funeral and was taken to Baghdad International Airport, where he was initially treated respectfully but later imprisoned. His car and watch were confiscated by the Americans.



The U.S. Department of Defense had previously published a list of 55 Iraqis wanted for arrest, including Saddam, but al-Azzawi was not on it. He also revealed that former Information Minister Mohammed Saeed al-Sahaf escaped capture with the help of his chief of staff, who was later linked to the Dawa Party and fled to Iran.

