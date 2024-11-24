Mykolaiv continent renovates long-term storage services for vegetables, fruit

(MENAFN) The long-term storage services for fresh vegetables as well as fruit are being renovated in the Mykolaiv continent.

The related statement was given by Director of the Department for Agro-Industrial Complex at Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Olena Piskun in a clarification to Ukrinform.



“Prior to the war, there were 18 long-term storage facilities for vegetables and fruit on the territory of the region, totaling 39.4 thousand tonnes in capacity. Most of them, i.e. 23.9 thousand tonnes in capacity, were built using the latest technologies,” Piskun informed.



With the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, some services were broken, and now they are being repaired.



Based on South Agrarian Export Company (PAEK) CEO Yuriy Kormyshkin, there is a major lack of services all over the nation to gurantee the high-quality storage of vegetable and fruit goods. Southern Ukraine is not excluded in this vision.



“Understanding this, we chose to create our own storage base. In less than a year, we were able to purchase and rent vegetable storage facilities, warehouses and refrigerators, providing more than 12 thousand tonnes in simultaneous vegetable and fruit storage capacity. Currently, the utilized capacity of storage facilities and refrigerators exceeds 90 perecnt. Here, we keep carrots, beets, onions, pumpkins, melons, potatoes, and cabbages,” Kormyshkin stated.

