Explosive Blast In North Waziristan Leaves Five Dead, Sixteen Injured Suspected Suicide Bomber Dies In Charsadda Incident

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in North Waziristan, five people, including three women and two children, lost their lives and sixteen others were when an explosive device detonated outside a house early Thursday morning. The explosion occurred in the village of Tappi in Miranshah Tehsil, as confirmed by District Officer (DPO) Rohan Zeb.

The DPO noted that the explosion was extremely powerful, causing several nearby houses to collapse. The bodies and injured were transported to Miranshah Hospital, where severely injured individuals were later moved to Bannu due to the critical nature of their conditions.



According to Medical Superintendent Dr. Hameedullah, the death toll may rise given the severity of the injuries. Rescue efforts are underway as residents assist in searching for survivors who may still be trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, in Charsadda's Akhund Dheri area, a suspected suicide bombing occurred, leaving police officers at the scene unharmed.



According to police, the alleged attacker was riding a motorcycle, which exploded during the incident. Officials suspect that the deceased motorcyclist was indeed the suicide bomber and further inquiries are ongoing.