Air Quality Monitoring System In Peshawar Remains Inactive For A Decade Amid Rising Pollution Concerns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Despite escalating air pollution and smog levels in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar's air quality monitoring system has been inactive for over a decade.

According to a report published by Geo News, the air quality monitoring system, gifted by Japan in 2007 and installed at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) building, has been non-operational for the past ten years due to technical issues.

Director General of Environmental Protection, Samiullah, revealed that requests for assistance have been made to the federal government, and Punjab's DG EPA has also been approached for technical support.



While the EPA has committed to cooperating, Samiullah highlighted that provincial funds have not been allocated for repairs. Therefore, the agency plans to cover the repair costs, estimated at around Rs. 10 million, from its resources.