Implementation Of 99-Point Public Agenda Reviewed In High-Level Meeting Chaired By KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of his 99-point public agenda. During the briefing, it was revealed that under the Chief Minister's open-door policy, all deputy commissioners have issued schedules to meet the public.

The meeting highlighted the following updates:



Open Courts: A total of 429 khuli kachehries (open courts) have been held across the province, including 27 for women, 17 for minorities, 14 for farmers, 18 for individuals with special needs, and 11 for traders. Cleanliness Campaign: The campaign covered 431 educational institutions, 843 public toilets, 590 canals, 1,066 roads, 287 recreational sites, and 298 bus stations. Waste from 7,267 vacant lots was cleared, 1,195 blocked drains were opened, and 1,509 drains were cleaned. Additionally, 439 sewerage lines were cleared, 101 were repaired, 368 illegal dumping spots were cleared, and 226 dumping sites were designated.

Other notable accomplishments include:



Installation of 4,359 waste bins across the province.

Clean drinking water is provided in 114 public parks.

Benches were installed in 169 parks.

Over 4,000 illegal advertisements and banners were removed from poles, and 4,500 from walls.

Cleaning of 11,697 water tanks.

Inspection of 108 bus stations, cleaning of 497 washrooms and 100 waiting rooms, and display of official fare lists at 93 bus stations.

Provision of 300 waste bins at 95 tourist spots.

Repairs of 4,682 manholes and 6,300 streetlights, along with the installation of 4,500 new streetlights. Removal of 1,188 illegal speed breakers and 293 illegal parking stands.

The meeting also discussed staff attendance monitoring through a biometric system and ongoing inspections of patwar khanas (land revenue offices), with over 4,000 inspections conducted so far.

Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized that the public agenda aims to improve service delivery and governance, vowing zero tolerance for negligence. He directed district commissioners to hold at least two khuli kutcheries per month and assistant commissioners to conduct one in their tehsils. Mapping of patwar khanas is to be completed within 51 days, and any offices outside designated areas must be relocated immediately.

Financial Assistance for Expensive Treatments Announced

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department disclosed that Rs. 63 million was spent on 22 patients over eight months, including Rs. 10 million for a single liver transplant. Treatments included liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants, with costs exceeding Rs. 50 million.

Advisor to the Finance Department, Muzammil Aslam, stated that these treatments were not covered by the Sehat Card, affirming the government's commitment to providing the best medical facilities to citizens.

Drug Rehabilitation Efforts Intensify in Peshawar

An operation led by Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud has transferred 827 drug addicts to rehabilitation centers in the past seven days. Among them are highly educated youth, 14 children under 17, and 11 women.

Mehsud revealed that some addicts were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and other illnesses. The operation underscores the government's focus on addressing substance abuse and providing necessary medical and psychological care.