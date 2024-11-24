Nowshera's Women And Child Protection Unit: A New Step Against Gender-Based Crimes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nowshera: In a landmark initiative, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established the province's first Women and Child Protection Unit in the Nowshera district to facilitate the reporting of crimes, including sexual assault and violence, against women and children.

The move addresses the hesitation of many and their families to report such cases due to cultural and societal barriers. The unit aims to provide a safe and accessible for reporting incidents while ensuring prompt and medical assistance.

According to police records, 3,598 cases of violence against children and 8,299 cases of violence against women were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past five years. In 2022 alone, 924 cases of violence against children were registered, while 844 cases were reported in 2021, 827 in 2020, 473 in 2019, and 530 in 2018.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, Azhar Khan, stated that the unit is staffed entirely by female personnel, ensuring that women and children can freely report incidents without hesitation. This structure helps eliminate the discomfort many women face when interacting with male officers.

In addition, a daycare center has been established within the unit to accommodate female staff and visitors who cannot leave their children at home.



E-Tagging System: Every case reported to the unit will be electronically tagged, ensuring a transparent and efficient process. Daily reports will be submitted to the DPO's office.

On-Call Medical and Legal Support: A dedicated vehicle has been assigned to transport victims to hospitals or crime scenes for immediate assistance. Focus on Sensitivity and Privacy: Female officers are trained to handle sensitive cases with care, encouraging more victims to come forward.

The establishment of the Women and Child Protection Unit marks a significant step towards providing a secure environment for vulnerable groups. DPO Nowshera emphasized that the initiative would play a crucial role in addressing crimes against women and children, empowering victims, and fostering a sense of safety in the community.