T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers: Qatar, UAE Reach Regional Final
11/29/2024
The Peninsula
Hosts Qatar secured a comfortable six-wicket win over Saudi Arabia to book a place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers Regional Final after finishing second in the Doha tournament yesterday. Qatar amassed a tally of 10 points from six matches to join Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea in the Regional Final, along with the UAE who came on top in Doha. The tournament, which concluded yesterday, featured seven teams: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Thailand, Cambodia and Bhutan. Qatar displayed impressive form, winning five matches and suffering just one loss (against UAE).
