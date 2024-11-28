Justice Minister Heads Jordanian Delegation Participating In 73Rd Arab Justice Ministers Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- Jordan's delegation to the 40th session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers and the 73rd Executive Office meeting was led by of Justice Bassam Talhouni. The meetings ended today, at the General Secretariat of the Arab League headquarters.As Jordan is an active member of the current 73rd session of the Executive Office, which is led by Saudi Arabia and has as members Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Tunisia, Iraq, Libya, and Morocco, Talhouni attended the meetings of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers yesterday, Wednesday, in order to prepare for the ministerial meeting of the Council.As a result of Arab collaboration and coordinated efforts to improve and activate the judicial work system and mechanisms for enforcing justice, Jordan plays a significant and productive role in the development, implementation, and maintenance of joint Arab legal agreements and strategies in the areas of justice and the judiciary.The Kingdom is eager to continue coordinating with sister nations and the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Ministers of Justice in order to improve inter-Arab cooperation in a number of justice-related matters, Talhouni said during the meetings, outlining the progress Jordan has made in the framework of joint work in the fields of justice and Arab agreements related to justice.In addition to the decisions and recommendations of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers' (73) meeting, the 40th session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers also included a discussion of the Council's technical secretariat's report on the actions taken to carry out the Council's decisions.The draft guiding law to prevent hate speech, protect and aid displaced people in Arab countries, the draft law on drugs and psychotropic substances, and safeguarding children from recruitment in armed conflicts were among the topics covered in the discussion of the project to unify Arab legislation in a number of areas.