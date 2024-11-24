Bannu: Suicide Attack On Security Checkpost Claims 12 Lives, 6 Militants Killed In Retaliation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu:

In Bannu's Janikhel area, a attack targeting a joint security checkpost of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and resulted in the martyrdom of 12 personnel, including 10 security forces and two FC officers, while six were killed in retaliation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on November 19, militants attempted to storm the Mali Khel checkpost. However, due to effective resistance from the security forces, the attackers failed to infiltrate the post. In a desperate move, they detonated an explosives-laden vehicle against the outer wall of the checkpost.

Details of the Martyrs

The powerful explosion caused severe damage, leaving 12 personnel martyred. The martyrs include Subedar Imran Ahmed Farooqi from Gujranwala, Havaldar Muhammad Javed Iqbal from Sargodha, Naik Tahmas Ahmed from Abbottabad, Naik Basit Fareed from Haripur, Sepoy Safdar Ali from Barkhan, Sepoy Asad Basheer from Kohlu, Sepoy Ejaz Hussain from Dera Ghazi Khan, Sepoy Atif Khan from Mianwali, Sepoy Amanullah from Karak, and Sepoy Shah Zaman from Dir.

Retaliation and Ongoing Operation

The security forces responded swiftly, eliminating six militants during the exchange of fire. A clearance operation in the area remains ongoing. The ISPR reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism and holding the perpetrators accountable, stating that such sacrifices strengthen the resolve of the armed forces to fight against terrorism.

Tributes from Leaders

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the personnel, paying tribute to their sacrifice for the nation. He reiterated the country's determination to combat terrorism and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack, describing the martyrs as national heroes. He assured that the sacrifices of these brave souls would not be forgotten and pledged continued support for their families.

The incident follows the killing of tribal elder Malik Khudi Khel and his family a day earlier in the Sen Tanga Vekai area, where unidentified assailants targeted his vehicle.

