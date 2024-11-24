Climate Challenges For Pakistan: Drought, Not Floods, Says British High Commissioner

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott highlighted that drought, not floods, poses Pakistan's greatest climate challenge. Speaking at an event in Islamabad, she warned that drought could reduce Pakistan's crop production by up to 50%.

Minister of State for South Asia Hamish Faulkner emphasized the importance of climate resilience, announcing a partnership of £108 million with Pakistan to address climate change. Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed the need to enhance capacity for climate financing.

With a change in wind direction, smog levels have significantly decreased in various cities across Punjab.



Multan was recorded as the most polluted city today with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 329, followed by Lahore at 291. With the reduction in smog, schools in Lahore and Multan divisions have reopened, and educational activities have also resumed in other districts.

Anti-Smog Crackdown Intensifies

Punjab's anti-smog campaign has gained momentum. Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb reported that:



Dozens of kilns and industrial units were demolished over the past four days.

Several factories and workshops were sealed for failing to follow smog-related safety protocols. A prominent supermarket in Lahore was also sealed, and a case was registered against its management for non-compliance.

The Environmental Protection Agency has also halted construction work at a site in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town until further notice, as part of its efforts to curb air pollution.