UAE sees registration of over 20,000 new trademarks in January-October period

(MENAFN) Over 20,000 new trademarks were registered in the UAE during the first ten months of this year, marking a significant entry into the country's goods and services market. Data from the Ministry of shows that by the end of October, the total number of trademarks active in the UAE's markets reached 358,300, spread across various economic sectors and essential commercial activities.



The Ministry’s monthly trademark bulletin revealed that nearly 1,866 trademarks were registered in October alone, further highlighting the active movement in the goods and services sector throughout the year. This growth reflects the continued expansion and diversification of industries in the UAE.



Real estate development companies, along with the food industry, commercial companies, shopping centers, and investment firms in the technology and electronics sectors, led the registration activity in October. Innovation brands were also well represented, indicating a strong demand for new and emerging businesses.



In addition to the sectors mentioned, trademarks were registered for banks, insurance activities, and commodity sectors, such as automobiles, maintenance, clothing, gold, and cosmetics. The restaurants sector also saw an uptick, along with other service industries like tourism, education, hotels, healthcare, and companies involved in recycling. The registration figures also reflected contributions from both national firms and foreign companies, showcasing the UAE’s thriving trade environment.

