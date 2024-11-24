Ukrainian Air Defenses Neutralize 50 Out Of 73 Enemy Drones
11/24/2024 3:08:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian air defense forces have successfully shot down 50 of 73 enemy drones launched since midnight, with an additional 19 drones disappearing from radar, likely due to electronic countermeasures.
The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.
In the early hours of November 24, 2024, starting at approximately 00:30, Russian forces launched an attack using Shahed drones and unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Oryol and Bryansk regions.
In total, 73 enemy drones were detected and tracked by Ukraine's air defense forces.
The aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the large-scale drone assault.
By 09:00, air defenses shot down 50 enemy drones in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Zhytomyr regions.
In addition to the drones destroyed, 19 drones disappeared from radar, likely a result of electronic warfare countermeasures implemented by Ukrainian forces.
Four enemy UAVs remain active in Ukraine's airspace.
