Mortgaged Housing Sales Surge In Turkiye

The number of housing sales across Turkey increased by 76.1 per
cent in October compared to the same month last year, reaching
165,138. This number was recorded as the highest level reached
after December 2022.
According to the data of the Turkish Statistical Institute
(TurkStat), housing sales across Turkey increased by 76.1 per cent
last month compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 165,138,
the highest October figure of all time. While the highest October
figure was seen last month, the previous peak was 146,536 units in
October 2018.
One of the striking statistics in October was seen in credit
sales. Mortgaged housing sales increased by 278.2 per cent in
October compared to the same period last year, reaching 21,095. The
share of mortgaged sales in total housing sales was 12.8 per cent,
and despite the increase, it remained below the long-term average.
In the January-October period, housing sales increased by 11.9 per
cent compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 1,112,374. On
the other hand, the highest housing sales figure of the last 22
months was reached in October.
Housing Developers and Investors Association (KONUTDER) Board
Chairman Ramadan Kumova said, "Behind the serious demand explosion
lies the real decline in housing prices since the beginning of
2024." Nef Board Chairman Erden Timur said that they also saw the
highest figure in the last 22 months in October and that
second-hand housing sales increased by 66.5 per cent to exceed 107
thousand.
Timur, who stated that the fact that bank loan sales remained at
21 thousand units showed that the market was turning to cash or
producer financing options, said, "In the 8 years between
2013-2020, our average annual bank loan sales alone were 423
thousand. As of the 10 months of 2024, this figure will be 113
thousand. It is not difficult to predict that an incentive to be
given here and a reduction in interest rates will reflect on the
sector. There is serious pending demand, home ownership has
decreased to 55 per cent. In Europe, one million units were sold
last year in England and France, which we can call Turkey's rivals.
We reached 1 million 112 thousand in 10 months. We have already
secured leadership in the European housing market."
İsmail Özcan, the Chairman of the Association of Real Estate
Marketing and Sales Professionals (GAPAS), stated that investors
who do not see any attraction in other financial instruments are
turning to real estate and that the expectation of a value increase
in housing has started to rise. Özcan said, "We are also seeing an
increase in mortgage sales. The rapid increase in rent has led to a
return to the mentality of 'I will take out a loan and pay
instalments instead of paying rent'. On the other hand, the
decrease in the number of rental apartments is leading those
looking for housing to buy. A sales figure of 1.3-1.4 million may
be reached by the end of the year."
EgeYapı GYO General Manager Didem Güneş stated that the highest
October figure in history was reached and said, "The highest to
date was approximately 147 thousand in October 2018. Today, the
record was broken by exceeding 165 thousand. Of the 165 thousand
sales, 144 thousand were sales without bank loans. Approximately 58
thousand were sales of zero housing. The effect of the accumulated
demand is very big in this." Fuzul Topraktan Board Chairman Faruk
Akbal also made the following statement, "The movement in the
pending demand shows us that it is the right time to buy a house. I
think this momentum will continue to increase."
